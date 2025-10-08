The Auburn football program could really use a win this weekend. Auburn is licking its wounds after a brutal loss against Texas A&M where they allowed five sacks. Now the rumors are starting about the job security of the team's head coach heading into the toughest part of the college football season.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze addressed rumors that he is on the hot seat after their two-game losing streak.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that,” Freeze said per On3's Bryan Matthews. “Of course, I’m a person of faith and I know my story is being written way above my pay grade, and I know we’re doing things the right way here. We’re getting closer each game.”

Freeze shrugged off last week's one-score loss against Texas A&M. He noted that is is hard to win against top 10 teams. Auburn still has two more quality opponents coming up.

“You’re playing three top 10 teams in a row and we’ve got an opportunity to knock them off,” Freeze added. “Our sole focus is that. This is not about me. It’s about our kids and getting them ready to go play in a great rivalry like Georgia.”

The Tigers are 0-2 in the SEC.

Freeze has not hidden from the team's recent struggles. In fact, he did not hold back when reflecting on what hurt the most about last week's loss against the Aggies.

“You work your whole life to get to a place like Auburn. … When you don't perform in a manner that gives your kids a chance to win a game like a couple of weeks ago… it's sickening and disappointing.”

Next up for Auburn is a home game against No. 10 Georgia on Saturday.

Auburn would fall to .500 with another loss. And the questions about Freeze's job security would only increase.

The Tigers should view Saturday's contest as a must-win game.