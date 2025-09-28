Auburn football is skidding the wrong direction after jumping to a 3-0 start. The Tigers have now lost two in a row — with Hugh Freeze regretting this move Saturday against Texas A&M.

Freeze's Tigers fell 16-10 in a sluggish offensive display. But one critical sequence swung the outcome toward the Aggies.

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold felt the swarm of three Texas A&M defenders coming for him. The shark-like attack sealed the win for the home team at Kyle Field.

Freeze, though, became the one casting blame for that final sequence. Which he revealed via Jacob Waters of the Opelika-Auburn News.

“Should've called timeout,” Freeze said, with Auburn still having one left.

Calling the timeout would've allowed Freeze to prepare for the upcoming rush. Plus prevent Arnold from taking the heat.

Hugh Freeze called out this part of Auburn after Texas A&M loss

Freeze didn't just deflect blame to himself, though.

The veteran head coach put his own Auburn offense on blast for their performance in College Station.

“Very disappointing. Difficult. Our kids are playing too hard. Offensively, that was unacceptable,” Freeze told reporters.

The outing turned out different for the opposite side of the ball.

“Our defense played their tails off and well enough to win the game,” Freeze said.

Aggies QB Marcel Reed coughed the football up twice on fumbles and got picked off. Auburn turned up the pressure on him to create the ball security miscues — sacking him four times. The Tigers watched Xavier Atkins, Chris Murray, Eric Winters and Keyron Crawford snatch sacks of Reed. Atkins grabbed the Reed interception to start the fourth quarter.

But Arnold settled for just 125 passing yards and took five sacks. The Aggies added another stop for a loss for six total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Tigers failed to establish the run too — netting only 52 yards and averaging 2.2 yards per carry.