Auburn football earned a huge college football recruiting win to start the week of June 9. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers flipped a four-star defensive back originally heading to Florida State.

Safety Jaylen Scott dipped out of FSU and instead chose the Southeastern Conference school. Scott revealed his decision to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover on 247Sports. The defender cites Auburn safeties coach TJ Rushing as the man who coaxed him to come over.

The Williamson, Alabama talent Scott shared his family grew up as Auburn fans. Now the 2027 safety has chosen to play for them.

“Auburn was my parents favorite school, it was like top three for me,” Scott said. “It was very special. I remember dreaming about this when I was a kid. We used to watch the games, watch the Iron Bowls in front of the TV every time it came on. This is a blessing. I'm very excited. I'm the first to be committed in the class, so that brings a lot.”

How Auburn recruiting class is shaping up

Freeze secures a huge CB addition following one notable loss one month ago.

Caden Harris rose as an Auburn target for the 2026 class. Harris spurned Auburn for SEC rival Vanderbilt, however. Auburn missed out on landing the nation's No. 11 ranked CB. Fellow SEC rivals Georgia and Vanderbilt were in the mix too.

Now Auburn lures in one of the best '27 talents. Scott is already the nation's No. 9 safety and fifth-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.

Scott delivered 107 total tackles and broke up 12 passes. He picked off four passes as well during his junior season.

The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back even plays for a former Auburn player. His high school coach is Antonio Coleman, who played 2006 to 2009 for the Tigers. He left the school piling an SEC-best 17 tackles for a loss in the '09 season.

As for the '26 class, the Tigers sits at eight current verbal commits. Half are four-star pledges, however. Hezekiah Harris became one of Auburn's top commits in July 2024. Wide receiver Devin Carter is the more recent four-star commit for '26 — choosing Auburn on Jan. 11.