The Auburn Tigers added a major piece to its defensive front on Saturday afternoon by signing Ole Miss transfer edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack, a move that strengthens a position group hit hard by departures from the 2025 roster. The signing comes a day after the NCAA Transfer Portal closed to new entrants, though players already in the portal are still eligible to sign.

Womack joins Auburn with one year of eligibility remaining after a collegiate career that has already included stops at LSU and Ole Miss. He was one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, rated as the No. 3 edge rusher nationally and a consensus top-100 recruit. On3 ranked him No. 12 overall in that class, while 247Sports later listed him as a four-star transfer with a 92.000 rating.

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Womack played high school football at St. Frances Academy, a national powerhouse that has become a significant pipeline to the Tigers' defense. Auburn currently roster multiple former St. Frances players, including Bryce Deas, Blake Woodby, Darrion Smith, and Wayne Henry. The Tigers also employ Wayne Dorsey, now an assistant edge coach, who coached Womack for four years at St. Frances, a relationship that played a determinative role in Womack's decision to sign with Auburn.

Womack showed steady production over three SEC seasons. During his two years at LSU (2023–24), he appeared in 20 games and recorded 21 total tackles, 10 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also added four pass deflections, five quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery during his time in Baton Rouge.

Article Continues Below

After transferring to Ole Miss for the 2025 season, Womack took on a larger role and put up career-best numbers. In 15 games, he finished with 27 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He pressures opposing quarterbacks seven times and contributed seven tackles during Ole Miss's College Football Playoff run, including four tackles in the first-round matchup against Tulane.

Throughout his full college career from 2023 through 2025, Womack garnered 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he brings size and experience, having played exclusively in the SEC since arriving in college.

For the Tigers, the timing of the addition is crucial. Auburn lost its two chief defensive ends and two premier buck linebackers from the 2025 roster, including Keldric Faulk, Amaris Williams, Keyron Crawford, and Chris Murray. Womack's chameleonic ability to line up as a defensive end or buck linebacker grants first-year head coach Alex Golesh's staff considerable flexibility.

Womack is Auburn's 29th incoming transfer commit and ranks as the third-highest-rated transfer in the class, trailing only quarterback Byrum Brown and tied with running back Bryson Washington.