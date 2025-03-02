Each year in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, one of the key talking points among analysts and draft experts is how high the top running back prospect will eventually be selected. Given the ever-fluctuating value of running backs around the NFL, there are often conflicting opinions on whether it's worth using a premium pick on the top back in the draft, however, when a potentially generational prospect comes along, like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, it's easier to come to that conclusion.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up is widely considered to be one of the top prospects, regardless of position, in the 2025 NFL Draft, and despite a deep pool of running back prospects that includes Cam Skattebo, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, it seems likely that Jeanty still warrants a high 1st round pick. And based on one of the top-30 visits that Jeanty has already scheduled coming out of the NFL Combine, it's possible that he could end up going top ten.

According to ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Jeanty will be taking a top-30 visit with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bears, who have the 10th pick in April's draft, were 25th in rushing yards and 27th in yards per rush during the 2024 NFL season. Given what we know about new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, we can expect that Chicago will certainly look to establish a better run-pass balance in 2025, and just as the Lions did when selecting Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it stands to reason that Johnson would potentially be unafraid of using a high pick on a running back in Chicago.

Even before the news broke that Jeanty would be taking a top-30 visit to Chicago, we knew there was mutual interest between the two sides. Back during Super Bowl week, Jeanty called Chicago ‘a nice destination,' and while at the Combine, he told reporters that a meeting with the Bears had taken place while in Indianapolis.

“It went great talking with coach Bieniemy, talking football, talking life,” Jeanty said during an NFL Combine media session on Friday morning. “It was a great meeting. It was great meeting with all of them.”

On behalf of all Bears fans out there, let me just say that as long as Ryan Poles manages to fix the offensive line and the pass rush in free agency, Jeanty would look awfully nice in the Dark Navy and Orange moving forward.