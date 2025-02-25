Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien made a key addition to the program's coaching staff.

The Eagles will former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin to its staff as an offensive analyst, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

“Source: Boston College is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst. The move re-unites him with his former coach, Bill O'Brien. He's a former starting quarterback at Penn State who won the Burlsworth Award in 2012 for the country's top walk-on,” Thamel said.

McGloin played at Penn State for four seasons, completing 513 passes for 6,390 yards and 6 touchdowns. He played four years in the NFL as an undrafted player, making all 13 appearances with the then-Oakland Raiders. He threw for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 161 completions.

Bill O'Brien, Boston College retool for 2025 season

It's a solid addition for Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles. They get a former player who understands the responsibilities of playing at quarterback in college and the NFL, adding a key dimension to the offensive personnel.

This also continues O'Brien's retooling of the coaching staff for the 2025 season. The Eagles hired Jackson McSherry as the director of football business operations and Ryan Finck as the assistant offensive line coach.

Boston College is coming off a 2024 season in where they went 7-6 overall, including 4-4 in ACC Play. They got a ranked win over then-No. 10 Florida State on Sept. 2, losing their next two ranked matchups against No. 6 Missouri on Sept. 14 and No. 14 SMU on Nov. 16.

They qualified for bowl eligibility with six regular season wins, appearing in the Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripes Bowl. They lost in a 20-15 nail-biter to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.