Bowling Green football quarterback Justin Lamson made a massive transfer portal decision amid a very busy offseason. The Falcons' leader for the past six years, Scot Loeffler, recently left to be the Philadelphia Eagles' new quarterbacks coach. In reaction to this news, the program made the exciting decision to hire college football legend Eddie George as its new head coach. The Falcons now head into a new era with many new players set to come in this offseason.

Unfortunately, Justin Lamson will not be one of the players returning to the program. According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Pete Nakos, the junior is entering the transfer portal. Lamson transferred to Bowling Green during this winter from Stanford. The 22-year-old has also played for Syracuse in his career.

Bowling Green football has an exciting future ahead of it

Scot Loefler has been a very good leader of this program over the past six seasons. Bowling Green football is coming off its third straight bowl game appearance and was trending in the right direction. While Loefler is no longer with the Falcons, Eddie George is a terrific hire for this vacancy. The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner already has plenty of experience and success as a head coach. George was previously in charge at Tennessee State, which gradually improved over the course of his four years there.

This past season, the Tigers made the 2024 NCAA Division I FCS football tournament for the first time since 2013. George ultimately has a track record and the name recognition to thrive as a coach on the FCS level. However, Justin Lamson is a loss for the program. The former 3-star recruit out of El Dorado Hills, California, was expected to compete for the starting quarterback position with the Falcons' leader under center last season, Connor Bazelak, departing. It'll be interesting to see who assumes the role next year.

Overall, Falcons fans should give Eddie George the benefit of the doubt for the foreseeable future. There's a reason the program gave its new head coach a sizable contract. The legendary running back will immediately bring more positive national attention to Bowling Green football with the goal of competing for a MAC Championship in the near future. And if the Falcons eventually win a conference title, with this new era of the College Football Playoff, who knows what can happen from there.