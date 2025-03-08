Bowling Green football holds this rare, yet unfortunate title. The Falcons are the only Football Bowl Subdivision team without a head coach. And the program is heading toward the month spring football takes shape across the college football landscape.

The job became vacated after head coach Scot Loeffler left for the NFL. Loeffler is joining the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles. Now, BG appears to have a target in place. And it's an NFL legend.

Eddie George has emerged as a new contender for the opening, per College Football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN. He adds Bowling Green is moving quickly on finding Loeffler's replacement.

“A final decision is expected in the near future, as he was one of three finalists interviewed on Friday,” Thamel posted on X.

Is Eddie George only Bowling Green candidate?

George has carved out a strong resume as a football coach. Hence why his name rises as a contender for this opening. George even drew NFL interest through the Chicago Bears, interviewing for their opening earlier in 2025.

The 51-year-old is 24-22 overall at Tennessee State of the Historically Black and College University (HBCU) level. But George is coming off his best season yet with the headset. He guided TSU to a shared Big South Ohio Valley Conference title. George also earned the conference's top head coaching honor.

Tennessee State is fresh off delivering a 9-4 season in 2024. George has also led the Tigers to back-to-back winning seasons — as TSU went 6-5 overall in 2023. Tennessee State did turn down a $400,000 offer to play in the Southern Heritage Classic. The university nearly pulled the upset of No. 14 Montana in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs in the first round of the postseason

Many football fans recall George as a towering, physical running back who became a household name across the NFL. George landed four Pro Bowl appearances and led the Tennessee Titans to the 1999 season AFC title. He's also the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner out of Ohio State.

But is George the lone candidate who rose for this opening? There's multiple other names who surfaced, per John Brice of Football Scoop.

University of Minnesota assistant Nick Monroe is a contender. UMass offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian is another who's linked to the opening. Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Kevin Johns is one more name “deeply involved” in the Bowling Green search, per Brice.

Of this group, Monroe is the lone one with past ties to Bowling Green. He coached from 2010 to 2015 for the Falcons.