Kalani Sitake's BYU Cougars secured a massive upgrade at linebacker, signing the California Golder Bears transfer Cade Uluave to replace departing Max Alford, the signing brings proven production to Provo.

Uluave, a former Mountain Ridge High School standout from South Jordan, Utah, heads back closer to home after three seasons with the Golden Bears. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, the junior linebacker built a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the ACC.

The move was reported by CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz and 247 Sports insider Chris Hummer, underscoring just how highly regarded the addition is across college football.

“BYU has signed coveted Cal linebacker transfer Cade Uluave, Chris Hummer and I have learned. Uluave, who has 235 career tackles, is ranked as the top linebacker to enter the transfer portal this cycle,” Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

During the 2025 season, Uluave earned First Team All-ACC honors, recording 97 total tackles and three sacks while also serving as a team captain for Cal. His performance drew interest from national powers including Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns once he entered the transfer portal.

Article Continues Below

Initially, Uluave did not shut the door on a potential return to California, reportedly wanting to explore his options before making a final decision. Ultimately, BYU emerged as the destination, adding a player who was previously named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The move comes at a transitional moment for Cal, which lost both of its starting inside linebackers to the portal, including redshirt freshman Luke Ferrelli, who recently committed to the Clemson Tigers. Meanwhile, a previously scheduled 2026 matchup between Cal and BYU was canceled after the ACC expanded its conference slate.

For BYU, the timing could not be better. The Cougars finished the 2025-26 regular College football season with a 12-2 record and ranked No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff standings, posting a top-20 scoring defense while allowing just 19.1 points per game.

With Uluave stepping into the middle of the defense, BYU gains an experienced, instinctive leader who fits seamlessly into a unit already trending upward. As the Cougars look to build on last season’s momentum, this addition signals that BYU intends to remain a serious contender in the Big 12 and beyond.