The state of Florida is going through a hard time right now as Hurricane Milton has brought a lot of destruction to the state. Milton came shortly after another powerful storm, Hurricane Helene, also barreled through almost the exact same part of the state. Floridians need assistance right now to help clean up and pay for the damage from these storms, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Florida QB DJ Lagway have released trading cards to help raise money for relief.

“Cam Ward and DJ Lagway have released new trading cards with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Hurricane Milton relief,” On3 said in a post.

It's great to see both players from two rival schools come together during this challenging time in the state of Florida. Both of these guys are big name players for their respective schools, and they should be able to raise a lot of money for hurricane relief. It's good to see that 100% of proceeds are going to help people in the state of Florida.

Ward and Lagway battled against each other on the football field earlier this season, and they now are joining hands to help fight this hurricane and the damage that it has caused. Situations like this definitely help put the sports rivalry into perspective.

We did see some cancellations and delays from Hurricane Helene in college football, and that could happen again this weekend. We have seen some serious damage caused by Hurricane Milton in the state of Florida.

DJ Lagway and Florida will be on the road this weekend as they are playing Tennessee, and Cam Ward and Miami are on a bye week. Miami avoided the Hurricane for the most part, but Gainesville, the home of the Florida Gators, did experience a strong storm. If you are a fan of either of these QBs, or you just want to help the people of Florida, you can buy a trading card to help make a difference.