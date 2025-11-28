The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels took home the victory on Friday after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-19 in Week 14. However, almost immediately after the contest, head coach Lane Kiffin turned heads by confronting a reporter on the field.

Earlier in the week, leading up to Friday's game, Ben Garrett of “The Ole Miss Spirit” insulted Kiffin, saying, “Can't turn a h** into a housewife. H**s don't act right.” The 50-year-old head coach seemingly caught wind of that comment and had some choice words for Garrett after the game, per Trey Wallace of Outkick on Fox.

“You wanna walk in here and call me a h**,” asked Kiffin. “We'll see how it goes.”

Lane Kiffin confronts Ole Miss reporter after

“You wanna walk in here and call me a hoe? Well see how it goes” Reporter @SpiritBen said earlier in week: “Can’t turn a hoe into a housewife. Hoes don’t act right” pic.twitter.com/px2nwWdHLf — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 28, 2025

During the postgame press conference, Kiffin opened up about confronting Garrett after the contest. The Ole Miss head coach claims that he ultimately respects the media. However, when it comes to insults and jabs like the one Garrett said, he does not stand for it.

“I understand your guys' job, and I think things are fair,” said Lane Kiffin.” Like I say, when questions come, those are fair questions. Maybe I can answer them. Maybe I don't see them the same. But when you call someone a h**, you know that's a different level of stuff. Can't make h**s into housewives or something like that? That's about as bush league as stealing Trinidad's [Chambliss] jersey and Mississippi State did last night… I ain't got any respect for that.”

"When you call someone a hoe, that's a different level of stuff." Lane Kiffin addresses the confrontation with the Ole Miss reporter after the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jcu8Ry0RQV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2025

Lane Kiffin is never one to shy away from a confrontation. He's sparred spicy jabs at opposing coaches throughout his career, and now seemingly isn't afraid to call out reporters if they cross the line.

While Kiffin leads Ole Miss toward a potential College Football Playoff appearance, he faces a big decision about his future. It's said that the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and the Rebels have all offered Lane Kiffin about $13 million annually. He has not yet made his final decision, but that announcement could come at any moment.

Until then, he and the Rebels will continue focusing on the season at hand. Ole Miss will have to wait and see how the rest of Week 14 plays out to see if the team will or won't participate in the SEC Championship. Either way, this program seems destined for the postseason.