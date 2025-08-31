Entering Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, many fans expected Clemson and LSU to put on a high-paced offensive battle featuring elite quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier. Instead, defense dominated both sides, leading to a 17-10 upset win for Brian Kelly's team.

Klubnik and Nussmeier both had mediocre outings, leading to criticism from fans on social media. Both players are expected not only to be among the best in college football but also to prove themselves as franchise quarterbacks to scouts preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Instead, Klubnik proved that the biggest weakness in his game is still a pressing issue, according to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of ‘The Athletic.'

“Based on last year’s tape, the key area Klubnik needed to improve upon as a senior was to eliminate his panic moments that led to uncomfortable decision-making,” Brugler wrote. “The main takeaway from his 2025 opener? That remains an issue for him. Though his athleticism and mobility are strengths, Klubnik relies too much on his legs, which leads to him drifting or escaping clean pockets and forcing himself into tougher throws.”

Klubnik ended the game going 19-for-38 for 230 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He officially recorded eight carries in the game but finished with just one rushing yard.

With Klubnik constantly scrambling out of the pocket, he seemed to be too flustered to analyze LSU's defense. Klubnik struggled with making his reads and going through his progressions, often leading to poorly timed passes.

Clemson begins 2025 college football season 0-1

Clemson entered the game ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll, but will drop after the loss. The Tigers will likely remain in the top 10 for their Week 2 matchup with Troy.

Although still early in the year, the pressure will be on Clemson and Klubnik to perform in Week 2. The soft matchup is their only chance at a tune-up before hitting the road in Week 3 to face Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are currently unranked but are coming off a big road win over Colorado on Friday night.

Once it faces Georgia Tech, Clemson will be fully entrenched in conference play. The Tigers were the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the ACC, but with many teams looking significantly improved in Week 1, the league could be much more competitive than initially expected.