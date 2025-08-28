With Week 1 of the college football season officially here, one of the biggest matchups is LSU taking on Clemson. This game is a battle of two Heisman Trophy candidates, with Garrett Nussmeier leading the LSU football program and Cade Klubnik running the show for Clemson.

Both teams have NFL talent on both sides of the ball, so this top-25 showdown should have plenty of eyes. LSU star EDGE Harold Perkins Jr. returned to Baton Rouge for one more season, and he spoke about the mindset going into the clash with Clemson.

“We know it’s gonna be a dogfight, but that’s what we made for, that’s what we built for,” Perkins said, via Bryce Koon of On3.

While the headliner of Week 1 is undoubtedly Texas vs. Ohio State in Lee Corso's final time on College GameDay, this LSU-Clemson showdown is No. 2.

LSU finished 9-4 last season with a 44-31 win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl, and Clemson won the ACC title game to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff before falling to Texas in the first round.

Nussmeier, the Tigers' superstar QB, also said that this year's LSU football team is “very different.”

“It's very different. I think there's a growing confidence around this team. I think it's been like that, and people have seen that since spring ball. Just with the closeness, I think our team has brought out a competitive edge. Guys want to beat each other, and it's been awesome. We also have a lot of confidence and swagger on each side of the ball.”

Whether or not LSU can live up to the hype remains to be seen, but there are high hopes for this program.

LSU and Clemson kick off on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET in Memorial Stadium, and there will be plenty of eyes watching this game in Week 1.