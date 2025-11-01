Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has officially been pushed over the edge during his team's Week 10 shootout with Duke.

If it has not already, the Tigers' defense finally gave Swinney one too many headaches in Week 10, causing the veteran head coach to crash out on them on the sideline. Swinney's frustration slowly built up throughout the game, but he finally let his team hear it just before halftime after they allowed a fourth touchdown in the first half.

Dabo Swinney has officially hit a breaking point. Clemson's head coach absolutely loses it on his defense, which has given up 28 first-half points to Duke… at home. pic.twitter.com/TJQTsnIjko — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swinney's frustrations initially appeared to be aimed at linebacker Dee Crayton, but it eventually reached the entire defense.

The sideline moment came after Clemson allowed a 43-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the half. The home-run play allowed Duke to tie the game at 28 after Clemson scored four consecutive touchdowns to briefly take a seven-point lead.

Clemson's defense was helpless against Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, who had the half of his life. Mensah entered the break completing 15 of his 24 passes for 241 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The first half was a complete tale of two quarters. The Blue Devils dominated the first 15 minutes, taking a stunning 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers, however, stormed back in the second quarter, which they also won 21-7 to head into the locker room knotted at 28.

While Clemson's offense has finally appeared to be at the level most expected it to be at from the start of the 2025 college football season, its defense has given Swinney fits all year. The Tigers entered Week 9 off a bye after suffering a 35-24 loss to SMU, which likely furthered the coach's annoyance.