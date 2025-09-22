Clemson football looks like a team needing swift changes amid a 1-3 start. What direction will head coach Dabo Swinney go in?

Swinney addressed his coaching staff during his teleconference Monday. Including if he's changing things up there.

“I don’t anticipate that. We’ll just try to have a great open date and reset our goals,” Swinney said. “We have an 8-game season. That’s how we have to look at it.”

He also became defensive of his coaching staff — further alluding that he won't be rearranging the lineup soon.

“We have a bunch of great people who have worked their tails off. It’s frustrating when you don’t get the results you worked for, but that’s life. Life also is about accountability. My job is to make sure we are better,” Swinney said.

Dabo Swinney becoming honest about 2025 Clemson team?

Swinney a week ago perplexed some fans before facing Syracuse. Including stating “If Clemson’s tired of winning, they can send me on my way, but I’m gonna go somewhere else and coach.”

Clemson critics hit a new fever pitch after falling to Syracuse. Is Swinney now becoming more honest about the state of his team?

“We have not achieved what we expected to achieve,” Swinney stated. “And I also don’t want to take anything away from our opponents. I think everyone here has responded the right way. We’re locked in and we’ll try to have a great couple of weeks here and go from there.”

Swinney is trying to navigate through a rather turbulent period of Tigers football through the slow start.

Now Saturday's game is a desperation one for Swinney and company. This time the two-time national champion winner must find a way to out-coach six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Saturday.