The Atlantic Coast Conference has witnessed a shakeup. The previous ACC No. 1 Miami moves down in the latest rankings thanks to the Louisville upset. But is it the Cardinals or Georgia Tech who elevates to the Hurricanes' spot?

1. Georgia Tech (+1)

The Yellow Jackets hit history not seen since 1966 in beating Duke. Now they're taking their 7-0 record back home against Syracuse.

2. Louisville (+5)

By virtue of Georgia Tech's record, Louisville doesn't land No. 1 but jumps five spots here. The Cardinals got Miami fans ripping Carson Beck following his four-interception night.

3. Virginia (-)

The Cavaliers held off a feisty and upset-minded Washington State team in non-conference action. Virginia has won its last three games by a margin of eight points or fewer.

4. SMU (+2)

The Mustangs got their ACC title game revenge Saturday by beating Clemson. Wake Forest is next before a massive showdown against Miami in Dallas.

5. Pittsburgh (-)

Pitt has claimed three straight wins since falling to Louisville on Sept. 27. The Panthers, though, allowed seven sacks and must improve the pass protection. Yet picked off three passes in the 30-13 rout of Syracuse.

6. Miami (-5)

The Hurricanes drop five spots and out of the top five. Mario Cristobal will now need to rebuild the confidence of Beck following his turnover prone outing.

7. Duke (-3)

The Blue Devils hung with the undefeated Yellow Jackets but looked disorganized in the end. Duke can get back on track by beating up-and-down Clemson.

8. Wake Forest (+1)

Demon Deacons carry a two-game winning streak against SMU on Saturday. Plus should be well rested from their bye.

9. North Carolina State (-)

The Wolfpack had two weeks to shake off the road loss to Notre Dame. NC State only has one ranked foe left in Miami plus three games in Raleigh.

10. Cal (+2)

The Golden Bears avoided a collapse against North Carolina on Friday night. Cal (5-2 overall) seals bowl eligibility with a win in Blacksburg next week against Virginia Tech.

Article Continues Below

11. Stanford (+3)

Momentum at The Farm. Stanford stunned Florida State off this goal line stop. Then landed former UCLA commit and four-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel the next day.

12. Clemson (-)

Dabo Swinney has never lost four games before November. The schedule somewhat lightens with one ranked foe left. Except it's a Nov. 14 road trip to 19th-ranked Louisville.

13. Syracuse (-3)

Fran Brown and the Orange face a fierce gauntlet now. Three of Syracuse's final five opponents are ranked No. 7 to 12 — all of which on the road.

14. Florida State (-1)

Mike Norvell has the confidence of Florida State's athletic director…for now. But FSU still lost in brutal fashion against a struggling Cardinal team.

15. North Carolina (-)

Seems like a new controversy sprouts up each week for Bill Belichick. This time involving a released clip of him and Jordon Hudson belittling their own television crew on “Coach.”

16. Virginia Tech (-)

The Hokies can deliver a huge statement by beating Cal and Louisville in consecutive weeks. Which likely seals Phillip Montgomery as the next head coach.

17. Boston College (-)

Things unraveled fast for Bill O'Brien and his team. The last three losses have come by margins of 15 points or higher.