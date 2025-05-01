Colorado football made sure it nabbed a massive addition before the college football transfer portal closes. This new 6-foot-3 talent for Deion Sanders even hails from a Big 12 rival.

“Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes landed towering defensive back Noah King, who leaves conference foe Kansas State. King has four years of playing eligibility left, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Wednesday.

Fawcett called King “one of the top available DBs in the portal.” King arrives to Boulder playing one season in Manhattan, Kansas.

The native of Cincinnati arrived to KSU as a safety. He's likely to handle cornerback duties for the Buffaloes. King was highly coveted in the portal. Miami, Houston and Purdue were three power conference representatives that offered a roster spot to King.

Colorado, Deion Sanders active again in portal 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Colorado under Sanders have established a foot hold on the portal era. The Buffs built their roster off players who started their CFB careers elsewhere. That includes the recently drafted Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders — both arriving via Jackson State.

The 2025 Buffaloes are hitting the portal hard. Sanders and company have added two additions at the last minute before the window closes.

Colorado and Sanders plucked away a former five-star talent Tuesday. Ex-Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams joined CU. Williams caught only 21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns through two seasons in Tallahassee. He leaves Sanders' college alma mater from his playing years.

The Williams addition arrives during a period of transition at WR. Hunter not only landed to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2. Colorado watched Jimmy Horn join the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round. Williams gets a chance to become WR1 in Boulder.

Sanders and CU have lured in an astonishing 26 transfers through the '25 class. King won't be the only P4 defensive back. The Buffaloes also nabbed Terrance Love from Auburn and Makari Vickers of Oklahoma — both former SEC talent.