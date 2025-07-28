Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders made an announcement that he had to undergo surgery to remove his bladder after doctors discovered a tumor. It was successfully removed, and he plans on being on the sidelines to coach for the upcoming season.

Sanders spoke about his journey through recovery, while also giving a shout-out to a product that has helped him during this time.

“I truly depend on Depends. I cannot control my bladder,” Sanders said.

Depends are used as an absorbent, disposable garment for people who have urinary incontinence. In Sanders' case, he had his bladder removed, so he can't control what's going on.

Sanders continued, saying that they will take extreme measures for his current situation.

“You're going to see a port-a-potty on the field. It's real,” Sanders said.

Sanders had been away from the team the past few months, except for when he appeared at Big 12 media days earlier in July. He didn't answer any questions about his health at that time, and he noted during the press conference that he didn't tell his sons about the cancer during the offseason so they could focus on their journeys into the NFL.

This will be Sanders' third season coaching Colorado, and his first without having his sons on the field. Colorado finished 9-4 last season and also had an Alamo Bowl appearance. Shedeur was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft, and Shiloh signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Sanders will have to find out who the next starting quarterback for the team will be with Shedeur gone. He has two options: true freshman Julian Lewis and five-star recruit Kaidon Salter.

The goal for Sanders will always be the same, which is to compete for a Big 12 Championship and a national championship. It might be more of a challenge this year to get to that goal, but Sanders has the ultimate belief in his team.