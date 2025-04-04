As Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program agreed to an extension, he has already coached some talented players on the team who are expected to be big names come the NFL Draft like his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Despite Sanders' coaching with the Colorado football being questionable to some like CJ Gardner-Johnson, there is no doubt he has major love for his players as he made a bold proclamation regarding the two young players coming out of college.

With both Sanders and Hunter projected to go in the first round of the draft, the head coach would go as far as to say that the two should be the No. 1 and 2 overall picks according to Jim Wyatt.

“I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft. They're not a risk,” Sanders said. “Like Shedeur has been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this, and this…Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. So the surest bets in this draft, I'm not a betting man, I'm a godly man, but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men.”

From @CUBuffsFootball Pro Day: Asked @DeionSanders why @ShedeurSanders and @TravisHunterJr should go 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft. It provided him with a mic drop moment. 🎤 @Titans pic.twitter.com/RJBBnB0QeV — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 4, 2025

Deion Sanders' projections on the two are different from others

While the wide receiver and cornerback combo in Hunter is expected to be a top pick when the draft arrives, the same can't be said about Sanders. Some believe that the Colorado football quarterback will fall as besides not being widely considered the No. 1 signal-caller, that being the University of Miami's Cam Ward, some of the evaluation hasn't been too kind.

Sanders' projection will be debated throughout the month, but there's no denying his production with the Buffaloes as he's still agreed for the most part as the second-best quarterback prospect. However, some of the comparisons have been underwhelming for fans as ESPN's Tim Hasselbeck said his play is like that of Andy Dalton.

“My comp on Shedeur Sanders has kind of been in that Andy Dalton range,” Hasselbeck said. “He is smart and he knows how to play the position. But you're talking about rarified air when you're talking about drafting a guy at the top of the draft. Look, he is not as physically talented as you'd like to see.”

"My comp on Shedeur Sanders has kind of been in that Andy Dalton range."@tthasselbeck shares how he believes the Colorado QB will translate to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/FcbHXR1u4D — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 31, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen where the two stars end up in the NFL as the draft starts on April 24.