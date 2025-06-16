Father of five kids, including Cleveland Browns star Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders sent a Father's Day message to his fans.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to send appreciation to all dads. “Lord[,] thank you for FATHER'S DAY and our Unsung heroes known as fathers that they were recognized and appreciated even for a moment of life,” Sanders began. “Fathers[,] we love [you] and appreciate all that [you] do and who [you] are. Thank [you,] Thank [you,] Thank [you] for all things.”

The post came on Monday, June 16, 2025, the day after Father's Day. Hopefully, Sanders had a good time celebrating the holiday with his kids.

Who are Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' kids?

Sanders had two kids with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr. He then married Pilar Biggers-Sanders in 1999, and they remained together until 2015. During their marriage, they had three kids: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi Sanders.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are two of Deion's most well known sons. Both are in the NFL, as Shedeur was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shilo was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Both of them played for their father at Colorado. Shedeur won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his 2024 season. He threw for over 4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2024.

Additionally, Shelomi Sanders plays college basketball for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. She is a guard on the women's basketball team.

Deion now heads into his third season as Colorado's football coach. Unlike the last two seasons, he will not have any of his sons on the team. Kaidon Salter recently transferred to Colorado from football. He last played for Tennessee and Liberty. More than likely, Salter will win the starting quarterback job.

There were recent reports that Sanders was dealing with a mystery health issue. It is bad enough to keep Sanders away from the team. However, he later responded to the reports, reassuring fans he will be back in action soon.