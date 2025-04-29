Despite all of the adversity Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced during the 2025 NFL Draft, his college football coach and father, Deion Sanders, is still praising God.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Deion Sanders remained optimistic about his son despite the prank calls and Shedeur's NFL Draft slide. Asked how he feels now that the dust has settled, he replied, “God bless you, man. You know how good God is?”

Deion was keeping his emotions close to the vest as the interviewer asked specifically about the prank call. When asked if he forgave the prankster, he simply replied, “God is so good, man.”

The interviewer ended their conversation by saying that we “need” the Sanders family on Hard Knocks, the NFL's training camp reality series. Sanders' NFL Draft slide would make for good television, and Deion simply laughed before closing the door on the interviewer.

The latest comments from Deion are similar to his recent mantra. After his son was drafted by the Browns, he posted images of him on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you [Browns] for an OPPORTUNITY !!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD,” with four praying hands emojis.

Additionally, he has posted about it several times on X, formerly Twitter. In one post from April 27, he said, “Everybody's worried about what happened yesterday & fear the possibilities of what will happen tomorrow when we should be focused on NOW! What we do with our NOW is what matters the most. Let's make the most of our NOW.”

Deion and Shedeur Sanders' long wait during the 2025 NFL Draft

While some thought Shedeur would be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the teams thought differently. Despite the hype the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner received, he waited three days to hear his name called.

During the third day of the draft, he was finally selected by the Browns with the 144th overall pick. He was not even the first quarterback the Browns took in the draft. They also selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft.

So, there will be a quarterback competition in Cleveland this offseason. They recently brought veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco — who won NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his 2023 season with the Browns — after he spent a year with the Indianapolis Colts. They also traded for Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick, from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, they added two rookies to the mix. We will see who ends up making the roster. It is unlikely the team will carry four quarterbacks going into the first week of the year.