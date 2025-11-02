The Colorado Buffaloes fall to 3-6 after suffering a brutal 52-17 blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats in Week 10. It was just an embarrassing outing for the Buffaloes from kickoff. However, head coach Deion Sanders managed to use the loss to create an epic recruiting pitch.

During the postgame press conference, the 58-year-old head coach was asked how he explains the team's recent woes to possible incoming recruits. Sanders claims he challenges recruits and tells them that if they want to come in and help right the ship, then they should commit to Colorado.

“If you a dawg, you wanna come here and right the wrong,” said Sanders. “If you a cat, you look at the scoreboard and run. Which one are you?”

Colorado has allowed a total of 105 points in its previous two matchups, while the offense has only managed to score 24. Things have seemingly gone from bad to worse. In Saturday's contest alone, Arizona racked up 417 yards of total offense. The Wildcats also forced five turnovers, resulting in a +3 turnover differential on the day.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes seem to be struggling to find an identity since the departure of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Four different players recorded at least one pass attempt, while seven different players had at least one rush attempt.

Colorado will have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 11 when the Buffaloes take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. With just three games remaining on the schedule, Deion Sanders and his team have to win out just for a chance to participate in a bowl game this season.