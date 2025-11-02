On Saturday evening, the Georgia football team clawed their way to another victory over the Florida Gators, pushing their record on the 2025 season to 7-1. As has often been the case this year, it wasn't pretty for the Bulldogs in this one, having to come back from a fourth quarter deficit to knock off a bad Gators team, but such is life in the SEC.

Georgia salted away this victory when quarterback Gunner Stockton ran for a first down late in the fourth quarter and, instead of scoring a touchdown opted to kneel down at the one yard line in order to run out the clock.

After the game, Stockton got one hundred percent real on what participating in this game means to him on a personal level.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” Stockton said, per Mark Schlaback of ESPN. “My family, we have some history with this game. Unfortunately, I lost my granddad. But just coming into it, I had a lot of emotion. And I was just really excited just to be able to play in this game.”

Stockton certainly played with some emotion throughout the game on Saturday despite the offense not having its most electric performance.

Another win for the Bulldogs

As previously mentioned, the Georgia football team now sits at 7-1 and is seemingly in prime position to once again make the college football playoff this year, just as they did in 2024, when they lost to the eventual national runner-up Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Georgia has not made it look easy at all this season, but the team has shown impressive resilience to churn out victories and find ways to win games in a variety of ways.

Up next for Georgia is a road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, followed by a highly-anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns, whom Kirby Smart and company beat twice last season.

The game against Mississippi State is set to kick off on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.