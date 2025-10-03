Deion Sanders still believes that it is his family against the world. Specifically, Sanders is not a fan of the popular analytics site Pro Football Focus, commonly known as PFF, which he believes is perpetually against his Colorado team.

Entering Week 6, Sanders made it known that he is not fond of some of the critique PFF has given his team. Without much prompting, the third-year head coach called out the website for seemingly criticizing his offensive line during his Week 6 media availability.

“The O-Line is not a problem,” Sanders said. “I don't know the grades; I really don't go by that stuff or what they say. I don't know who PFF is. I don't even know who they are… But I know all our kids are pretty darn good on that offensive line. One of the best, right? Top 10. That's not the problem.”

Ironically, the website is very complimentary of Colorado's offensive line, rating it among the best units in the country. None of the reporters mentioned PFF, but Sanders seemed to read an article beforehand that annoyed him.

The 58-year-old continued his rant against the analytics system, accusing PFF of trying to “push a narrative” against the Buffaloes.

“Where are they from?” Sanders said, via On3 Sports. “What validates them? Who are these guys?… This kind of stuff is just pushing a narrative. You know where it comes to.”

PFF has been the most critical of Colorado's defense and its quarterback, Kaidon Salter. The site gave Salter a positive 82.3 player grade for the Buffaloes' Week 4 win over Wyoming, but a negative grade for his three other games.

Article Continues Below

Deion Sanders, Colorado face another challenge against TCU

Sanders and Colorado are coming off a tough, heartbreaking loss to BYU in Week 5. Although few expected them to win, the game came down to the wire and was ultimately decided by a late interception from Salter. As encouraging as the team's performance was in the loss, it still dropped its record to 2-3 on the year.

The Buffaloes have no time to mourn the loss, as they remain in action in Week 6 against TCU. The Horned Frogs were previously ranked, but fell out of the AP top 25 after a 27-24 loss to Arizona State in Week 5.

The game will only be Colorado's second of the 2025 college football season on the road. The Buffaloes, who have yet to receive a bye week, suffered a 16-point defeat to Houston in their only previous away game.