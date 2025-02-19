Hiring former NFL players has been a recipe for success for Colorado football and their head coach, Deion Sanders. After Sanders and Colorado football hired Warren Sapp last season, he made another interesting move. They are targeting former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Domata Peko to be their next defensive line coach, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

Peko had a solid career in the NFL, spending 11 of his 15 seasons with the Bengals. He never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team, but he was a consistent player. In nine of his 11 seasons, he played all 16 games. That alone is an element that Sanders would love to add.

Consistency is key, especially at the college level. For Peko to spend 15 years in the league and be productive is quite impressive. Either way, Sanders is growing his staff with experienced NFL players. In his second year, he led Colorado football to a 9-4 total record.

They lost in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to Miami football, but it wasn't a full picture of the season. Before a rough loss to Kansas football, they were on pace to make the Big 12 Championship. Although they fell short, Sanders wants to improve the defensive side of the ball.

Deion Sanders' move will improve Colorado football

If anyone understands what it takes to win, it's the Buffaloes head coach. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a six-time All-Pro player. Not to mention, he won the 1994 AP Defensive Player of the Year. For a defensive back, that's beyond impressive.

Although there was skepticism about his hire, he's proven that he can coach and recruit at the highest level. As a result, he's landed a plethora of elite players. For example, Sanders landed Colorado football a five-star recruit in Julian Lewis. His influence goes beyond coaching his sons.

Plenty of coaches and former players have expressed a desire to be alongside him. He's held his players and program to that winning standard. His Year 2 turnaround was one of the best ones in college football. That might be what Peko sees and is the justification to join the Buffaloes in Boulder.

The hire is not official, but they are only looking at Peko. Still, the potential of the program could be too good to pass up. Also, being recruited by Sanders is an honor, in and out of itself. Being able to coach alongside him, as well as Sapp, is something that not many people can say.