2024 is the year when the Colorado football program goes all in. Coach Deion Sanders got on an absolute hot streak and became the darling of the college football world last season but just could not get the record to match the hype. Now, he is doing his best to get his guys like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter the perfect parting gift, a College Football Playoff National Championship. One of the first steps he took was to get a legendary name in Warren Sapp to join the Buffaloes coaching staff.
The defensive tackle who spent nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four on the Oakland Raiders is set to join the Colorado football program as senior quality control analyst, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Warren Sapp will be crucial to Deion Sanders' schemes when it comes to the secondary and defensive line. His on-field expertise due to a lengthy Hall of Fame career allows members of the Buffaloes to learn from him down the line. Moreover, Warren Sapp will also get to collaborate with their new defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston.
How did the Hall of Fame defensive tackle land this job? Well, he was already hanging out with the Colorado football squad during their practices and even some games. His relationship grew with the team and Deion Sanders because of that. Eventually, he made the decision to enroll in a graduate-level program in Buffalo. This prompted Coach Prime to acquire him so that he could be part of the looming success of this team in the coming season.
This move to join the Buffaloes coaching staff was not at all an overnight development. When Deion Sanders recruited Warren Sapp, there were concerns about his past issues, especially ones that concerned domestic violence and assault. The school did its part in conducting background checks and has now cleared him.
An excited new member of the Colorado Buffaloes
One would think that Sapp should be with his alma mater, Miami. After all, it is with the Hurricanes where he notched a sixth-place Heisman Trophy finish, a Big East Defensive Player of the Year award, and an All-American nod. However, he did make it clear that Colorado was the place to be for him for the foreseeable future. Plans and visions were also already set in order when he was announced as the new member of the coaching staff.
“Senior quality control analyst, it's a mouthful, and you'll hear me before you see me most of the time. But, what we're going to do is, big fellas – stance, alignment, and assignment … We're going to pour concrete because you know I like nice stuff. We're building mansions here. So, that's why I'm here – to help you build your mansion,” the Hall of Famer declared.
This position only allows him to be with the Colorado football program for a maximum of three years. If Coach Deion Sanders wants to keep Sapp on his staff, he will have to promote him at some point. The reason is largely because this is an entry-level coaching job. Hopefully, this move fixes all the defensive woes that caused the Colorado football squad's downfall last season.