Colorado football opens Big 12 play this week against Houston in prime time on Friday night, and the Buffs are still looking to steady themselves after dropping the season opener to Georgia Tech at home and then looking shaky at times in a comfortable win over Delaware on Saturday.

The Buffs were one game away from making it to the Big 12 Championship Game a year ago, and they will start their quest to get back there on Friday night. Unfortunately, Deion Sanders' squad is already a bit banged up heading into Week 3. On Wednesday, a number of key players including running back Dallan Hayden and defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis got key updates for the conference opener, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“Colorado DL Jehiem Oatis is now listed as doubtful ahead of Friday's game at Houston. Running back Dallan Hayden was elevated to probable, while wide receiver Omarion Miller remains questionable,” Nakos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

In a turn of events from the pass-heavy teams led by Shedeur Sanders of the last two seasons, Colorado has actually had more success running the ball this season than it has had through the air. Running backs Micah Welch and Simeon Price have been effective, while DeKalon Taylor has been very effective as a receiver. Adding Hayden into that mix will only make the ground attack more challenging to defend.

Oatis hasn't yet been a starter for the Buffs since transferring in from Alabama this offseason, but he was one of their most effective defensive tackles in that loss to Georgia Tech. While he is inconsistent, he is one of the most talented players on the roster and can make a big impact when he is in the lineup, so not having him would be a big blow.

Miller's status is still up in the air after he hurt his hamstring against the Yellow Jackets and missed the Delaware game, which could really affect the passing game. The junior is arguably the most talented receiver in Boulder and has shown that off with huge games against USC as a freshman and against Kansas State as a sophomore, but he hasn't been able to get off the ground this season. Still, Sanders may choose to feature him whenever he does get back in the lineup.