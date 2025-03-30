Colorado football DB/WR Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing players in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he isn't going to be on the board for very long. Hunter won the Heisman trophy in his final season with the Buffaloes, and his ability to play multiple positions is what made him stand out at the college level. It's less likely that he will be able to pull that off in the NFL, but his abilities at both positions will be more than enough to get by.

Travis Hunter was one of the best WRs in college football last season, and he is expected to have a lot of success at the next level as well. In fact, ESPN's Aaron Schatz compared him to Kansas City Chiefs youngster Xavier Worthy.

“Playmaker Score projection: 642 yards/season

Scouts Inc. ranking: 2

Similar historical prospects (as a WR only): Mario Manningham, Xavier Worthy

Hunter comes out on top in Playmaker Score, but the system likely still severely underrated his prospects as a wide receiver,” Schatz wrote. “An underlying premise of Playmaker Score is that talented wide receivers will earn a larger share of their teams' offenses. That assumption slightly goes out the window when you have a player who also played full-time on defense. If Hunter had just played receiver, he would have been less fatigued and earned even more snaps on offense at Colorado. But the fact that Hunter was still productive enough to lead even an extremely weak wide receiver class is a testament to how special he is.”

The thing to keep in mind is that there is a chance that Hunter doesn't play wide receiver at the next level.

“Obviously, there's a chance Hunter will be a full-time cornerback,” Schatz added. “No wide receiver who plays just a few snaps per game on offense is going to hit a projection of 642 yards per season. It's smart to not read this projection literally but rather read it as just one more point of information in support of Hunter's amazing overall talent.”

Regardless of what Travis Hunter does at the next level, he is going to be an exciting player to watch. He does a lot of things well, and it's going to be interesting to see how he is managed in the NFL. His role will be different than it was at Colorado, but we might still see Hunter play on both offense and defense next year.