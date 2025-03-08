The New York Giants are in possession of the third overall pick in next month's NFL Draft. At the moment, according to Spotrac, they have just over $47 million in cap space. Based on these facts, a request made by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on the Pat McAfee Show Friday makes a lot of sense. In order for their offense to be better next season, he has urged the team to pursue veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and draft dual threat star Travis Hunter over the next couple of months.

"The Giants offense can change real quick if they add Aaron Rodgers and Travis Hunter.. They become very interesting and very exciting"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nxSDLdnnBv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Adding Rodgers and Hunter to this offense is one way to get it back on track. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka already have a few promising pieces in 2024 draft picks Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Theo Johnson at the skill positions. Adding Hunter could give them four young and talented players to build around. Furthermore, if they select a quarterback to develop behind Rodgers, then it is quite possible that Daboll and GM Joe Schoen make it to a fifth year in charge.

Would Giants' offense excel with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback?

It's all dependent if Rodgers buys into what Daboll and Kafka want to do. There are similarities between the type of offenses Rodgers has run in his career and what the Giants' duo currently run at MetLife Stadium. Yet, the long-time Green Bay Packer and soon to be former Jet won't have the autonomy that he's had over the last few seasons with the teams he's played for. That will be something he'll have to agree and adjust to. This also might be his best chance at starting this coming season.

As for Hunter, combining him with Nabers on offense will definitely give opposing defenses headaches. Nabers was a force as a rookie and should only get better in his second season. Hunter is a generational talent who can be at least a Pro Bowl talent on both sides of the ball. Wherever he goes, don't be surprised if he takes the NFL by storm, much like he did at Jackson State and Colorado. Will the reigning Heisman Trophy winner swap black and gold for blue and white? Come April 24th, the whole world will know.