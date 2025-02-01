Colorado football has no shortage of confidence, and safety Shilo Sanders, the son of head coach Deion Sanders, is no exception. When addressing clips of him getting beat during Shrine Bowl practice, Shilo compared himself to Donald Trump.

“They do that to our President, they do that to everybody… But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you. I just care about what the scouts think, I care about what Coach Prime thinks and my family thinks. And I’ve got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me,” Sanders said via On3 and Joe Bonham on Twitter/X.

Shilo is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 67 total tackles, 45 solo and 22 assisted, one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections. That tied his season high in total tackles he set in 2023. Over his six years of college football, Shiloh's highest amount of interceptions came in the 2021 season when he had four.

The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Canton, Texas recorded 10 tackles in Colorado's 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State on Oct. 12. His season high of 13 came against Kansas on the road on Nov. 23.

Where could Shilo Sanders get drafted?

After six years of college football, Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders is heading to the NFL Draft. Joe Cox of Sportskeeds believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely landing spot for Sanders' talents.

Cox's take on Sanders going to the Steelers: The team most directly linked to Shilo is the Steelers. Part of a Sanders team grab? Given Pittsburgh's strange QB dynamic, that's far from impossible. And while Mike Tomlin has been a Pittsburg institution, that situation might be getting stale. On the other hand, it may just be about taking a shot at a competent veteran defender. Either is good, but the possibility of both makes Pittsburgh a favorite.

Cox believes the Steelers' division rival Baltimore Ravens could be another landing spot for Sanders.

Cox's take on Sanders going to the Ravens: The Ravens tend toward physical, explosive defenses, and some mock drafts have linked the team to Shilo Sanders. Deion played for the Ravens, and the pass-heavy nature of the modern game makes a potential late-bloomer at safety much worth a draft pick, particularly for a team full of offensive weapons like the Ravens.