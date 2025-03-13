We're still months away from EA College Football 26, but it seems a leak has given us a glimpse of the cover, its athletes, and coaches. Just like last year, it seems College Football 26's Deluxe Edition will feature multiple players. However, it also seems to include coaches, which may be a sign of what's to come. Without further ado, we listed every identifiable player and coach on the cover for your convenience.

Who Are The EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Athletes?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 26 DELUXE EDITION LEAKED! pic.twitter.com/9bWRaVRphj — Tubby (Bring NCAA Back) (@tubbycfb) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Deluxe Edition Cover of College Football 26 has been leaked online. According to On3 Sports, it will feature the following players and coaches:

College Football 26 Deluxe Edition Cover Athletes:

According to the Leak, the following players are your College Football 26 Cover Athletes:

Bryce Underwood, QB – Michigan

Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

DJ Lagway, QB – Florida

Dylan Stewart – EDGE, South Carolina

Garrett Nussmeierm QB – LSU

Jeremiah Smith, WR – Ohio State

Jeremiyah Love, HB – Notre Dame

Ryan Williams, WR – Alabama

Sam Leavitt, QB – Arizona State

College Football 26 Deluxe Edition Cover Coaches:

The following coaches also appear on the Deluxe Edition Cover of College Football 26:

Ryan Day – Ohio State

Kirby Smart – Georgia

James Franklin – Penn State

Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State

Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss

Of course, this only includes the Deluxe Edition. Sources also told On3 that there may possibly be a cover with College Football stars Tim Tebow and Denard Robinson. Furthermore, the developers have yet to reveal the standard edition covers as well.

Last year, the College Football 25 Deluxe Edition cover featured only players, including Travis Hunter (Colorado), Donovan Edwards (Michigan), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)

Hunter, Edwards, and Ewers also appeared on the Standard cover. If that's any indication, three players on the 26 Deluxe Edition cover may appear on the standard.

The best thing about this leak is that it means College Football 26 is on the way. Although we don't expect a release until July, we can hope to see new info on the game soon. The addition of head coaches on the cover suggests they will appear in this year's installment. I would love to see Kirby Smart scream at me in Road To Glory after making the game-losing interception.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition Cover Leak. Overall, it looks pretty darn legitimate, so it would surprise us if this were somehow NOT the actual cover.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.