SMU football generated quite the national renaissance last season, by becoming a College Football Playoff qualifier. Now the Mustangs pulled off a huge college football recruiting win Sunday. By winning the in-state battle over Texas and Texas A&M for this four-star wide receiver.

SMU added to its rising re-prominence on the recruiting trail. The Mustangs received a new verbal commitment from Aljour Miles of Kaufman, Texas. Miles turns down the Longhorns and Aggies in the process, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed. Fawcett adds Oklahoma also landed in Miles' final running before choosing SMU.

“Pony up! Let's work,” Miles shared to Fawcett after his commitment.

The Atlantic Coast Conference representative lands a towering and physical 6-foot-3, 210-pound target. Miles comes over following a memorable campaign in the Dallas/Fort Worth region for a program that witnessed school history.

The 2024 SMU Mustangs became one of the first 12-team CFP representatives. The Mustangs also delivered back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time in school history. Now they're growing popular on the recruiting trail — including edging out traditional Lone Star State powers for blue chip prospects.

SMU adds to growing list of recruiting wins

Head coach Rhett Lashlee and his staff are piling the victories after their historic '24 campaign. They landed a four-star two months before the Miles pledge.

SMU beat city rival TCU and ACC representative Miami for four-star running back Christian Rhodes. The '26 talent rose as a prominent local recruiting win — as Rhodes stars for Lake Highlands High in Dallas.

Lashlee and SMU even swooped up massive talent via the college football transfer portal. UCLA leading rusher T.J. Harden chose SMU on April 18. Former Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke also landed with the Mustangs, making his decision back on Jan. 8. Miles now joins X'Zavier Barnett of Yoakum, Texas as the four-star commits at the Hilltop. SMU even landed Redondo Union High quarterback Cole Leinart for this class — whose father is Heisman Trophy winning QB for USC Matt Leinart.

The ACC runner-up will likely garner top 25 votes, potentially even top 10 hype, heading into the '25 season. The Miles commitment further bolsters the nation's 39th-ranked recruiting class.