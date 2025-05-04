SMU football generated quite the national renaissance last season, by becoming a College Football Playoff qualifier. Now the Mustangs pulled off a huge college football recruiting win Sunday. By winning the in-state battle over Texas and Texas A&M for this four-star wide receiver.

SMU added to its rising re-prominence on the recruiting trail. The Mustangs received a new verbal commitment from Aljour Miles of Kaufman, Texas. Miles turns down the Longhorns and Aggies in the process, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed. Fawcett adds Oklahoma also landed in Miles' final running before choosing SMU.

“Pony up! Let's work,” Miles shared to Fawcett after his commitment.

The Atlantic Coast Conference representative lands a towering and physical 6-foot-3, 210-pound target. Miles comes over following a memorable campaign in the Dallas/Fort Worth region for a program that witnessed school history.

The 2024 SMU Mustangs became one of the first 12-team CFP representatives. The Mustangs also delivered back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time in school history. Now they're growing popular on the recruiting trail — including edging out traditional Lone Star State powers for blue chip prospects.

SMU adds to growing list of recruiting wins

Related SMU Football NewsArticle continues below
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the second half against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster’s Nico Iamaleava plan after spring semester
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze gets 100% real on Jackson Arnold transfer addition
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass over Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State beats out Oregon, Alabama for potential Emeka Egbuka replacement
Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Head coach Rhett Lashlee and his staff are piling the victories after their historic '24 campaign. They landed a four-star two months before the Miles pledge.

SMU beat city rival TCU and ACC representative Miami for four-star running back Christian Rhodes. The '26 talent rose as a prominent local recruiting win — as Rhodes stars for Lake Highlands High in Dallas.

Lashlee and SMU even swooped up massive talent via the college football transfer portal. UCLA leading rusher T.J. Harden chose SMU on April 18. Former Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke also landed with the Mustangs, making his decision back on Jan. 8. Miles now joins X'Zavier Barnett of Yoakum, Texas as the four-star commits at the Hilltop. SMU even landed Redondo Union High quarterback Cole Leinart for this class — whose father is Heisman Trophy winning QB for USC Matt Leinart.

The ACC runner-up will likely garner top 25 votes, potentially even top 10 hype, heading into the '25 season. The Miles commitment further bolsters the nation's 39th-ranked recruiting class.