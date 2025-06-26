The Florida football team added to its 2026 recruiting class on Thursday as four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green announced that he will play for the Gators. Green had previously trimmed his list of college options down, and some of his top schools were Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma. Head coach Billy Napier got the job done for the Gators, and this commitment feels better knowing that Green chose Florida over a rival and two other SEC schools.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Desmond Green has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 340 IOL from Saint Stephen, SC chose the Gators over Georgia, South Carolina, & Oklahoma.”

Desmond Green has taken official visits to all four of those schools as he was at Georgia on May 30th, Oklahoma on June 6th, Florida on June 13th and South Carolina on June 20th. After weighing his options, he decided that the Florida football team was the right fit.

Green is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #393 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #33 IOL and the #9 player in the state of South Carolina. Green currently attends Timberland High School in St. Stephen, SC.

Article Continues Below

The 2026 Florida football recruiting class is starting to take form as the Gators continue to climb up the national rankings. Florida now has the #12 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. The Gators have landed commitments from 14 recruits. They have landed zero five-stars, eight four-stars and six three-stars. Last year's recruiting class was one of the best in the nation, and Florida will likely finish with a top class this time around as well.

You can feel the momentum building for the Florida football program as Billy Napier seems to finally have the Gators trending in the right direction. They started to show a lot of promise on the gridiron at the end of last season despite having one of the toughest schedules in college football, and they picked up some impressive wins down the stretch. Florida has another gauntlet to get through this upcoming season, and it will be interesting to see how the team handles it.

This commitment from Desmond Green is a big one for the Florida football team as the Gators continue to add top talent to their 2026 class. Billy Napier has certainly figured out the recruiting side of things, and that should translate to more success on the field.