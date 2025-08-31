Florida State football took its upset celebration outside of Doak S. Campbell Stadium. By adding a massive win on the college football recruiting trail too after knocking off Alabama. Mike Norvell and company is adding the brother of an FSU legend.

Class of 2026 wide receiver/defensive back Jonah Winston verbally committed to Florida State. If Seminole fans recognize the surname, he's the youngest sibling of the school's last Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston.

Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirmed the younger Winston's commitment to FSU. Fawcett even included a past photo of Jameis Winston with his bro in the graphic edit.

The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder heads to Tallahassee as the No. 24 overall prospect in his state. Like older bro, Winston stars in the Yellowhammer State of Alabama. Except this Winston has tallied 13 career touchdowns across three varsity seasons at state powerhouse Hoover High. Winston rises as the second FSU victory involving Alabama.

Winston even turns down an opportunity to play in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. By saying no to finalists Maryland and Arkansas — the former led by ex-Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

Florida State legend's brother watched epic win over Alabama

Winston was one of the recruits on hand watching the massive upset of the No. 8 team in the nation. Zack Blostein of 247Sports revealed Winston's presence inside the Seminoles' home venue. He pledged to the ‘Noles on the day of his visit.

“A 5-foot-9, 155-pound wide receiver who is used in a variety of ways for his high school team, Winston projects as a slot wideout if he remains at the receiver position at the next level,” Blostein wrote, adding outside WR's coach Austin Tucker ran point on adding another Winston to FSU.

Winston started to explode on the trail in scoring eight touchdowns and surpassing 800 total yards facing some of the best competition in Alabama last season. He even grabbed seven catches for 79 yards and scored once against renowned prep powerhouse IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida. Winston reeled in 23 total offers.

He won't get the chance to play with new FSU fan favorite Tommy Castellanos. The Boston College transfer is in his final year of college eligibility. But Castellanos earned the top 10 upset and backed up his past statements of saying FSU was better.

Winston joins fellow Yellowhammer State star Xavier Tiller for this class. FSU holds the nation's No. 14 recruiting class per 247Sports.