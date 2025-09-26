As Florida State football quarterback Tommy Castellanos was on the Week 5 injury report along with Randy Pittman, the latest news reveals that they should be good to go for Friday's game against the University of Virginia. While fans of the Florida State football program had been hoping for important injury updates on Castellanos, they got their wish and more.

According to Curt Weiler, Castellanos and Pittman are both off the injury report as the quarterback was there after suffering from a leg injury during the 66-10 romp over Kent State last Saturday. While there was some concern about whether Castellanos would miss Friday's contest, he would say during the week that he is “back to 100 percent,” according to Sports Illustrated.

“Feeling great. I'm back to 100 percent,” Castellanos said. “Just got rolled up, all good though.”

There is no denying the success that the Seminoles have gone through this season thus far, as led by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, the offense ranks in the top-five in the whole country in points and total yards per game. Besides Malzahn and Castellanos, the quarterback also gives a ton of credit to the offensive line.

“I would say the guys upfront. Yeah, coach Malzahn is calling plays and dialing it up, but those guys upfront, without them, I don't think it would be possible,” Castellanos said. “We've got some good guys upfront and they're very physical and they be moving bodies.”

Florida State football's Tommy Castellanos was on the team last season

With the Florida State football program in the AP Poll's top 10, it is a far cry from the team they were last season, where they recorded only two wins in the entire season. The senior quarterback from Boston College would mention how he would bring up to the players who were with the program last season that there was motivation to not relive those events, according to ESPN.

“They know last year was a disappointment, and that's not the standard,” Castellanos said. “Ever since I've been with them, they hate when I bring it up. They tell me not to say it. They don't want to really relive those moments that they went through. So every single day, we're working hard, and I see the winning mentality.”

The Seminoles look to stay undefeated, getting their first win in conference play against Virginia on Friday.