Florida State football turned to Thomas Castellanos to reignite a program that collapsed to 2-10 in 2024, and the quarterback wasted no time making an impact.

In his debut, the Boston College transfer stunned the nation by leading FSU to a 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama. After the game, Castellanos called the victory ”a blessing,” thanking God, head coach Mike Norvell, and the staff for believing in him when other options were available in the transfer portal.

His words, coupled with his fearless play, symbolized the Seminoles' attempt at a new era of relevance in Tallahassee. Fast forward a few weeks, and Castellanos is dealing with his first major setback in garnet and gold.

The Florida State quarterback exited Saturday's game against Kent State with an apparent ankle injury late in the second quarter, just before a weather delay paused the contest.

After releasing a throw, multiple defenders rolled up on his lower leg, leaving him with a noticeable limp as he walked toward the locker room, per Warchant.com and posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Pete Nakos from On3.

Up to that point, Castellanos was once again putting together a strong performance. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 205 yards, looking poised for the first 300-yard passing game of his career.

Freshman Kevin Sperry was thrown into action for the first time in his collegiate career after Castellanos' exit, giving Florida State fans a glimpse at what the depth chart might look like if their starter is forced to miss time.

The Seminoles led 35-7 when the weather delay struck, so the injury didn't put the game's outcome in doubt. However, the larger concern is whether Castellanos will be healthy enough to continue guiding FSU into conference play.

His dual-threat ability has been a catalyst for the Seminoles' hot start, balancing Gus Malzahn's offense with both accuracy through the air and explosive runs when plays break down.

Nick Saban himself, who once played at Kent State, admitted earlier in August that he expected Florida State to ”kick the s***” out of his alma mater in Week 4.

So far, that prediction has looked accurate. The Seminoles entered as heavy favorites, and their dominance has reinforced expectations that they could be legitimate ACC contenders this fall, provided Castellanos remains on the field.

For now, fans wait for official word on the quarterback's status. In a season that started with bold predictions and shocking upsets, Florida State's resurgence could hinge on the health of the transfer QB who quickly became the face of its revival.