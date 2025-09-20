Nick Saban knows what to expect from his alma mater. As much as he would love to see Kent State pull off one of the biggest upsets in college football history, Saban knows what is likely coming in its Week 4 matchup with No. 7-ranked Florida State.

During the prediction segment of ESPN's College GameDay, Saban followed Desmond Howard, who expects the Golden Flashes to cover the 45.5-point spread. Saban prefaced his statement by acknowledging his connection to Kent State, but says he still expects Florida State to “kick the s***” out of his team.

“I think Florida State kicks the s*** out of us,” Saban said, via Awful Announcing.

Saban graduated from Kent State in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in business. He played sparingly for the Golden Flashes' football team as a reserve cornerback. After graduating, Saban began his coaching career at Kent State as a graduate assistant and received a master's degree in sports administration in 1975.

Florida State projected to dominate Kent State in Week 4

Florida State entered the 2025 college football season unranked, but it is off to a scorching 2-0 start. The Seminoles upset No. 8 Alabama in Week 1 before decimating East Texas A&M 77-3 in Week 2.

Kent State has already faced one ranked opponent, suffering a 62-14 loss to Texas Tech in Week 2. The Golden Flashes started the year with a 21-17 win over Merrimack, but also lost to Buffalo, giving them a 1-2 record entering Week 4.

Given their contrasting results, the six-touchdown spread is not particularly surprising. Florida State has won each of its first two games by double digits and has yet to show any signs of slowing down.

Florida State could find itself in trouble if it gets caught looking ahead. The Seminoles begin ACC play in Week 5 when they play their first road game against Virginia.

However, with Florida State coming out of a bye week, Mike Norvell has been particularly keen on the minor details. The Seminoles were arguably the most disappointing team in 2024, giving the team no leeway to take anything for granted in 2025.