Former Western Kentucky quarterback TJ Finley has seen a lot of twists and turns throughout his college career as he has played for four teams in five years. Finley started his career at LSU, and he has since spent time with Auburn, Texas State, Western Kentucky and briefly with Tulane this offseason. Finley is now back in the college football transfer portal for the fifth time, and he will play for his fifth team (not counting Tulane) in six years.

“Tulane QB TJ Finley has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @cbssports/@247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Finley, who had stops at LSU, Auburn, Texas State and Western Kentucky before Tulane, has 6,128 career passing yards.”

TJ Finley was already in the college football transfer portal once this offseason as he transferred to Tulane, but that obviously didn't last very long as he is leaving the program. If you count that short stint, he will play for his sixth school in six years once he finds a new home in the portal this time around.

The only school that has housed Finley for more than one season is Auburn. He transferred to play for the Tigers after his freshman year at LSU, and he was with Auburn for two seasons before entering the transfer portal.

Finley's best season was by far in 2023 when he played at Texas State. He finished the year 279-414 through the air for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. As a freshman at LSU, he racked up 941 passing yards, which is his next-highest total.

TJ Finley has had quite the college career so far, and it's not over yet. He is going to add another school to his already long list, and he is going to play his sixth season of college football. Hopefully he can make it a good one.