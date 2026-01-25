Salt Lake City Olympus four-star athlete Sam Ngata committed to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday during the program's Junior Day weekend, one of two scheduled recruiting events designed to host top early targets in the 2027 class. Ngata chose Oregon over a group of Power Five programs that included Michigan, BYU, Utah, UCLA, California, and Nebraska.

Standing between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 and weighing approximately 215 pounds, Ngata is listed as an athlete and linebacker depending on the recruiting service. Rivals ranks him as the No. 274 overall prospect and the No. 12 athlete nationally in the 2027 class, while the Rivals Industry Ranking places him at No. 547 overall and No. 32 among athletes. On3's rankings are consistent with industry data, listing Ngata as the No. 547 player nationally, the No. 32 ATH, and the No. 6 prospect in Utah. According to 247Sports, he carries an 84 rating with a .8745 composite score, ranking No. 584 nationally, No. 48 at linebacker, and No. 7 in Utah.

During a visit at the end of the season, Ngata received an official scholarship offer from the Ducks, offered in person by head coach Dan Lanning. That move pushed Oregon to the top of his list and carried through his subsequent visit to Eugene, where the Ducks distinguished themselves from other finalists.

Ngata is the son of Haloti Ngata, one of the most decorated defensive players in Oregon history. Haloti Ngata played for Oregon from 2002 to 2005, earning second-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2004 and first-team honors in 2005, along with Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year recognition. He was a consensus first-team All-American in 2005, the Ducks' first in 43 years, and blocked seven kicks during his college career. Selected 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Haloti Ngata played 13 NFL seasons, appeared in 180 games, won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, earned five Pro Bowl selections, and was named First-Team All-Pro twice. He was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sam Ngata is the second commit in Oregon's 2027 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett from Thompson High School in Alabama, a top-200 national recruit and top-25 defensive lineman. The commitment continues the Ducks' recruiting momentum after signing the No. 3-ranked 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.