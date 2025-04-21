The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner as it will get underway on Thursday, and this is always an important time for the Georgia football program. When it comes to producing NFL talent, there aren't a lot of programs that do it better than the Bulldogs. The next batch of pro talent is ready to leave Athens for the NFL, and one player that a lot of people in the NFL world are very excited about is EDGE Mykel Williams.

Mykel Williams has spent the last three seasons playing for the Georgia football team, and he is ready to go pro. Williams is expected to be selected in the first round, and one NFL coach thinks that he is going to have a special career.

“I think he will have a better career than Jalon or Abdul [Carter],” one NFL DL coach said, according to an article from The Athletic. “He’s physical as f—. He played hurt this year — he didn’t care. Pullers come at him — he intends on f—ing them up. Guys I know at Georgia told me he’s gonna be better than Travon Walker, and I think Walker is a baller. Overall, I think he’s better than all of ’em.”

Williams had a great career with Georgia, and this past season was an impressive one. He finished the year with 21 total tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Williams has been making a big impact on this Bulldogs team for his entire career. He racked up 28 total tackles and 4.5 sacks during his freshman year. He has always been a beast, and that isn't going to change once he gets to the next level.

While Williams numbers throughout his Georgia career were impressive, they don't quite compare to Abdul Carter's. Obviously, college stats don't tell the whole story, and it is not a good indicator that one player will be better than another. Still, Carter's numbers were ridiculously impressive.

Abdul Carter put on a show last season at Penn State as he finished the year with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was all over the place for the Nittany Lions, and he will likely be a top-five draft pick because of his remarkable career at Penn State.

Both Carter and Williams will likely go on to have impressive careers at the next level, and it's going to be interesting to see where they end up when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around on Thursday. There are a lot of talented defensive lineman that are going to hear their name called in the first round.