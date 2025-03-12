Georgia football invited guests representing the NFL at its Pro Day held Wednesday. Those attendees watched Mykel Williams put on a show.

The edge rusher delivered impactful moments inside the Bulldogs' indoor facility. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reacted to observing Williams go off on his workouts ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Including hitting an impressive mark in the 10-yard split.

“Georgia edge Mykel Williams’ 10-yard split (a vital metric for rushers) came in at 1.59 seconds, which would’ve ranked fourth at the Scouting Combine. Strong out of the blocks today,” Garafolo posted on X.

That's not all from Williams. The NFL Network sent Taylor Bisciotti to Athens to cover his and Georgia's Pro Day. Bisciotti captured video of Williams' 40-yard dash run.

Georgia edge Mykel Williams, a projected top 10-15 pick in the draft, was timed by many in the low 4.7s in his 40 today and as fast as 4.68.

Bisciotti included that Williams' fastest unofficial time was 4.73. Williams earned buzz at the annual event that helps seal an NFL prospect's draft fate. More important for the aspiring league rusher? He pulled these times off while coming back from his severe ankle sprain against Clemson in 2024. Williams revealed in February he played at 60% this past season.

The Georgia defender will enter the league as a past All-Southeastern Conference performer. Williams even sounded off on the possibility of joining the Atlanta Falcons. He's bound to command even more attention amid past Georgia success in the league.

Mykel Williams garnering high NFL praise out of Georgia

Georgia annually attracts NFL teams with its influx of high-profile and athletic defenders. The Bulldogs will surely garner even more attention for this upcoming class. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning teammates Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will get teams taking Georgia talent more seriously after their 2024 championship success together.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams is commanding his own attention ahead of the draft. He's called a prospect with “upside” potential, per NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein in his evaluation of Williams. Though he believes Williams can use more field action.

“An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame. He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch,” Zierlein wrote. “He plays a little too tall at the point and needs to get stronger to shed blocks more quickly, but he plays with good physicality in the trenches and is never pushed around.”

Williams' Pro Day now likely will shoot his name up the draft boards.