The Georgia football program has a reputation as a pipeline of top defensive talent into the NFL. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles, who routinely draft Bulldogs during the first round of the NFL Draft. One Georgia prospect may have hurt his draft stock with a poor performance at his pro day last week.

Former Bulldogs linebacker Mykel Williams may be tumbling down draft boards according to a recent ESPN article.

“Last week, Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams had scouts asking questions after his pro day workout,” Matt Miller wrote on Friday. “Weighing in at 267 pounds, Williams was timed at 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash. That's well below expectations given his reputation as a high-level mover.”

Miller also noted that Williams did not participate at the NFL Combine last month. That put pressure on Williams to have a good showing at his pro day.

Now his poor performance is the only datapoint that NFL teams have to go off during the pre-draft process.

Mykel Williams' not viewed as Travon Walker comp following Georgia football pro day

Williams played through an ankle injury during most of the 2024 season. In fact, Williams claimed in February that he played at roughly 60% effectiveness this past fall.

There was hope that Williams could receive the Travon Walker treatment. Unfortunately, it seems that most NFL teams do not view him as the same level of talent.

“Williams played through an ankle injury for much of the season, so much of his draft projection has been based on upside and potential,” Miller continued. “But the common comp to the Jaguars' Travon Walker (who ran a 4.51 at 272 pounds) isn't landing.”

Miller concluded that Williams could end up falling into the middle of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Williams will be ranked the 22nd best player in Miller's new rankings list, which he claim would release this weekend.

If Williams does fall down into the second half of the first round, one lucky team could get him at a discount price.