Georgia football is heading into its showdown with Alabama facing an unfortunate blow to the offensive line. Dawgs247’s Jordan D. Hill reported that left tackle Earnest Greene has officially been ruled out for Saturday, after dealing with lingering issues in the opening weeks of the season.

Greene was already a question mark going into the Tennessee game two weeks ago, and although Bo Hughley and Michael Uini filled in admirably during the overtime win in Knoxville, Alabama’s top-20-ranked defense presents a much tougher challenge.

For quarterback Gunnar Stockton and the offense, the absence of their anchor up front comes at the worst possible time.

Even with injury concerns, Georgia earned a major boost on the recruiting trail.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported on X that four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has committed to the Bulldogs over Tennessee and Ohio State.

”Four-Star OT Kelsey Adams has committed to Georgia, he tells me,” Fawcett posted. “The 6’6, 305 OT from Atlanta, GA chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee & Ohio State. He’s ranked as a Top 65 Recruit in ‘27 (per Rivals).”

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Adams is already viewed as one of the premier line prospects in the 2027 class.

Securing a top local product over major SEC and Big Ten rivals highlights how Georgia continues to flex its muscle on the recruiting trail, even while juggling a brutal in-season schedule.

For a program that has consistently produced NFL-caliber linemen under Kirby Smart, Adams’ pledge is yet another sign of how the Bulldogs are planning for the future as much as the present.

Recruiting wins aside, Georgia still has to answer immediate questions on the field. Alabama’s defensive front has been stout, holding opponents to just 4.5 yards per play.

With Greene sidelined, Hughley and Uini will be tasked with keeping Stockton upright in a matchup that could shape the SEC and playoff picture.

As for the defense, Kirby Smart remains unconcerned about the team’s limited sack production. Through four games, the Bulldogs have only recorded four sacks, ranking near the bottom nationally.

Yet Smart downplayed the numbers, noting that opportunities have been limited due to game flow and substitutions. “I don’t sit here and say, my gosh, I’m so concerned about our pass rush,” Smart said this week. “We’ve got to execute when those opportunities come.”

Defensive leaders echoed that message, pointing back to the program’s culture of toughness and accountability. With Alabama’s Ty Simpson playing at a high level, Georgia’s defense will need to rise to the occasion just as much as its reshuffled offensive line.