The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner as it is only a few weeks away, and one player that is going to hear his name called is Georgia football linebacker Jalon Walker. Walker had a huge season in 2024 and he is expected to be a first-round draft pick. This is a busy time for him that is filled with interviews and draft prep, but there is always some time to embrace the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan GOAT debate.

Jalon Walker appeared on the Up & Adams Show recently to participate in an interview, and he was asked about the LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT debate. Walker had high praise for both, but he wasn't ready to declare a winner.

“I had this conversation a couple days ago at dinner,” Walker said on the show. “We were debating about Michael Jordan or LeBron James, who both are incredible athletes, incredible basketball players, but you got to look into the statistics on some things. There was a point across that Jordan is the all-time leading everything in his realm. But you have to look on the other side of the ball. That LeBron is a dominant player and leads to this day and current leader, still active in the NBA, in all these roles. So I'm not going to put out any statement today.”

There are a lot more people in the younger generations that give the nod to James because of the fact that they grew up watching him. The same goes with older generations and Jordan. Walker grew up watching James, but he still didn't declare a winner.

“I am still in my 21-year-old guy, but I have seen LeBron,” Walker continued. “It would have been different if I would have watched Jordan growing up. But I'm like, I was saying, I'm not going to put any statement out because I don't want any attacks. I don't want any like, ‘Hey, what? What are you saying?' I don't want any hate.”

There is never a bad time for a fun discussion about two of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. The GOAT debate is one that will go on forever, and it's hard to change one's opinion on the matter.

Jalon Walker wasn't ready to name his GOAT, but he is ready to make the move from college to the NFL. He impressed a lot of pro teams last season when he finished the year with 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. Walker seems poised for a successful career at the next level.