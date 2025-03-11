Last offseason, the Georgia football team landed Miami transfer wide receiver Colbie Young. He played well during his two seasons with the Hurricanes, but he was only able to play in five games for the Bulldogs last season due to an arrest. Young faced misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child from an incident in October, but he is now back with the football team and practicing.

“Colbie is with us,” Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said, according to an article from On3. “He’s going to be practicing with us. He’s cleared.”

Colbie Young was accused of grabbing a woman, who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend, and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.” After the incident, Young was suspended indefinitely from the team.

Originally, Young was charged with domestic battery and intent to cause harm to an unborn child. The domestic battery charge was later changed to disorderly conduct, and the second charge was dropped. The victim ended up signing an affidavit that said facts had been misinterpreted, and that she no longer wished to press charges.

Colbie Young started his college career at Lackawanna College in 2021, and then he joined the Miami football team in 2022. His first season with the Hurricanes was a promising one as he hauled in 32 receptions for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He had another productive season in 2023 with 47 receptions for 563 yards and five touchdowns, and then he transferred to Georgia.

Young didn't get to play much last year because of the arrest, but in his five games, he racked up 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Now that Young is back and practicing with the Georgia football team, he should be able to take some strides during the offseason. He really hasn't had the chance to spend a lot of time with this team because of the transfer and suspension, but if all goes to plan leading up to the season, he could be an impact player for the Bulldogs on offense.

Last year seemed like an opportunity for a potential breakout season for Young, but things obviously changed when he had to miss more than half of the year. With another offseason under his belt working with his new team, he should be able to have a productive season with the Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see how spring practices go for this entire team and what the depth chart will start to look like at the wide receiver position.