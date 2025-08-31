Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a powerful and emotional moment after the Bulldogs’ 45-7 win over Marshall. Following the hard-fought victory, Smart embraced his mother in a heartfelt scene that captured more than just a game win. Alison Mastrangelo of WSB-TV posted a video of the moment on social media, calling it, “Emotional moment between Kirby Smart, his wife, and his mom. This is Kirby’s first home win since his dad passed away last year.”

The win was meaningful for many reasons. It marked Georgia’s first home game victory since the tragic loss of Smart’s father, a moment that has weighed heavily on the coach. The embrace of his mom and wife showed the support system that has rallied behind Smart through tough times.

For Kirby Smart, football has always been more than just X’s and O’s. It’s a family affair and a test of resilience. The scene after the game highlighted the human side of college football, where victories are shared with loved ones and hardships become part of the story.

Smart’s father was often mentioned as a guiding figure in his life and coaching career, so this first home win without him was poignant. The recently named “Tier 1” coach had a few words to share about the moment.

“That's why I told the players, you got to enjoy it, you got to embrace it. It was emotional for her. First game she's been to without my dad, so it was an emotional moment for her for sure.” Smart said in the postgame presser.

This emotional instance adds a layer to the 2025 Georgia Bulldogs narrative, a team helmed by a coach who is not just focused on winning games but leading with heart. The Bulldogs now look ahead to the rest of the season energized by both their performance and the personal triumph of Smart’s milestone.

In a sport filled with drama, stats, and rivalries, moments like this remind us why college football resonates beyond the field. Kirby Smart’s embrace with his mother and wife was a genuine display of love, loss, and the healing power of football. It was a moment Georgia fans won’t soon forget, a victory for the team and for the man who leads them.