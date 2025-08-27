The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season ranked No.2 in the preseason SEC power rankings, with quarterback Gunner Stockton taking over under center and a defense that once again looks like one of the nation's best. It's in this context of high expectations that head coach Kirby Smart pointed to one young defensive star as a player who can do it all: Chris Cole.

Head coach Kirby Smart made his thoughts clear when asked about the ascending defender, offering high praise that highlighted both his effort and versatility, after last Tuesday's practice of Marshall week.

“He’s long, he’s rangy, but the number one thing is he’s a high-effort player. He’s a high-IQ player,” Smart said. “We need him to be a good inside ’backer. We need him to be a good third-down factor. We need him to be a guy who can line up and play on tight ends because of his length. And he’s given us that ability.”

Cole chimed in too, noting he takes pride in his on-field versatility.

“I take a lot of pride in that. Coach could put me anywhere on the field, and I’m just ready to play,” Cole said. “I’m just so thankful and I’m so blessed to just be able to be versatile and just play every position.”

That versatility is something Smart has consistently valued in his defensive units. For a Georgia team that prides itself on depth and flexibility, having a player who can line up across multiple spots is the type of luxury that helps them maintain dominance, even against the toughest SEC schedules.

As usual, the Bulldogs will be a national championship contender in 2025, and bold predictions are already flying around Athens. While the offense adjusts to life after Carson Beck, the defense is once again expected to carry the load with a mix of five-star talent and experienced transfers. Facing five top-25 opponents, including No. 1 Texas, Georgia's ability to rely on players like Chris Cole could be a deciding factor in whether they return to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia's young star may not yet be a household name, but his ability to ”play every position” embodies the mentality Smart has built his program on. With a stacked roster and elite coaching, the Bulldogs look poised to make another deep run, and versatile contributors like Chris Cole could prove to be the difference.