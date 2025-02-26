Former Georgia football star edge rusher Mykel Williams is expected to be a high first-round pick this upcoming NFL Draft, and at the NFL Combine, he spoke about an ankle injury that he aggravated in the Sugar Bowl, saying that he took a few weeks off to heal and that he will work out at his Pro Day, according to Ian Rapoport.

Williams also said that he played at about 60% this year, according to Rapoport. So there is hope that he could play at full strength in the NFL.

There are many mock drafts that have Williams in the top 10. He is competing with other pass rushers like Abdul Carter and his former Georgia football teammate, Jalon Walker, to be a high draft pick. Carter will undoubtedly go first out of that group, as he is arguably the best player in the draft and is in consideration to go at No. 1 overall.

For the draft in general, it is generally accepted that Carter, along with Travis Hunter and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, will go early on, likely in the top five picks. After that, players like Walker and Michigan's Mason Graham are in play, but it is more open to interpretation and team preference.

Williams played three seasons at Georgia football, winning a national championship in 2022. He recorded 4.5 sacks in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and had five sacks in 2024, according to Sports Reference. He played in 12 games this past season.

According to NFL.com's overview of Williams, he is a great athlete who plays with good physicality, but needs more snaps and time to fill out his frame. He is seemingly a player that is viewed as an eventual impact on the edge in the NFL, especially in a 4-3 base defense.

Williams will get to know teams this week at the combine, and it will be interesting to see where he goes in the draft.