It has been a stellar season for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. This has led Love to get Heisman consideration, as he continues to lead the Fighting Irish. Still, a recent Instagram post from the star player has led to some panic among fans.

The post is simple, just saying “It's been a blessing ND.”

The cryptic post, with no other context, has led to some panic among fans, including a comment from one account saying, “You better not be implying what I think you're trying to say.”

Other fans noted that there was still more work to do for the star running back, with a potential playoff run in front of them. While others tried to explain away the cryptic post by noting he was just saying goodbye to Notre Dame Stadium. That explanation does not hold as much weight, though. There is still an outside possibility of a home playoff game, plus this post could have been made a week ago after the last home game, not after an away game. Furthermore, one of the pictures is of him at Pittsburgh, not in South Bend.

Regardless of the intent from Love, the College Football Playoff Committee may have some questions about the post when it comes to their final rankings. The CFP Committee left out Florida State in 2023, which was undefeated, due to the loss of their star quarterback Jordan Travis. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has competition for one of the at-large spots.

In the last set of rankings, Notre Dame was ahead of BYU, Miami, and Vanderbilt. Miami has a head-to-head victory over Notre Dame, while Vanderbilt is also another two-loss team, playing an SEC schedule. BYU has a chance to avenge its only loss, but even if it loses on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship, it will still just be two losses, both to the same top-five opponent in Texas Tech. Without Love, it would be hard for Notre Dame to make the argument that it belongs ahead of any of those three teams.

While panic from fans is understandable, there was still gratitude, calling him the best in Notre Dame history. He should be celebrated whenever he decides to leave the Irish for the NFL. Love just set the single-season touchdown record and continues to put up amazing numbers for the team. If it was the last time that he will put on the Fighting Irish uniform, it has been an amazing career for #4.