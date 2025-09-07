Emotions ran high in Gainesville for Florida football. The USF Bulls hit a walk off field goal in the final seconds to pull out the 18-16 road win. But a similar Jalen Carter spit move rose as a trending topic during and after the game.

Defensive tackle Brendan Bett visibly got into the face of a South Florida offensive lineman. One official immediately caught Bett spitting into the face of that player. Drawing Florida the yellow marker.

Brendan Bett just spit on a USF player and might have driven the final nail in Florida’s coffin. Kick him off the team. pic.twitter.com/GTNqJ320d9 — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the sequence occurred during the final offensive drive from South Florida. The penalty moved the ball to the USF 39-yard line and kept the drive alive.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown proceeded to hit Aivon Isaac for 29 yards on the next play. That connection placed the ball inside the Gators' 35-yard line. Nico Gramatica nailed the 20-yard field goal six plays later.

Fans call out Brendan Bett after Florida vs. USF contest

Social media and the internet flooded with reactions after the Bett incident.

One fan called for his suspension even if the Gators held on for the win. Another fan encouraged Billy Napier and Florida to kick him off the team immediately.

One more account drew parallels to the Carter incident from the Thursday Night Football showdown that kicked off the NFL's season.

“How dumb can Brendan Bett be? Spitting on a player, much less in this situation? Where’s the impulse control? The game is on the line and we JUST saw what happened to Jalen Carter,” the account NFL Draft Files posted.

Even Swamp 247Sports had fans blasting Bett on the fan forum boards. Helping create the vent thread on their website.

Florida smoothly coasted to a Week 1 victory just last Saturday. Featuring Vernon Brown III making the early case for catch of the year against Long Island. But now tensions boiled over, helping assist the road shocker from the Bulls.